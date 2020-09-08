Brushfire claims 100 acres near Lihue Airport on Kauai

Kauai firefighters spent part of their Labor Day battling a 100-acre brushfire near Lihue Airport.

One firefighter was injured fighting the blaze, but was later released after being treated at Wilcox Hospital.

According to the Kauai Fire Department, the brushfire started around 2:30 p.m. Monday near Ninini Point, which is located along the makai side of the airport. Crews from the Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo and Hanapepe stations responded, along with KFD’s Air 1 and Air 2 and state Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting crews.

Along with the firefighters, workers from the state’s Department of Public Works Roads Division utilized a bulldozer to cut off flames from spreading further.

The fire was reported to be contained at 7:45 p.m. Monday and remains under investigation.