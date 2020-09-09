Coast Guard searching for missing mariner 300 miles east of Hawaii

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing mariner 300 miles east of Hawaii who was last seen around 4 a.m.
Phouc Nguyen, 53, is a Vietnamese man who was reported to be wearing brown shorts and a white T-shirt and did not have a personal flotation device.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu was notified that Nguyen was missing around 6:30 a.m. by the fishing vessel St. Marie Anne, which is anchored in Honolulu.
The captain reported that Nguyen, a crew member, was missing.
JRCC Honolulu watchstanders sent out crews at 9 a.m. from Air Station Barbers Point, Cutter Joseph Gerczak and the Cutter Kimball.
The St. Marie Anne crew is also searching for Nguyen.
