Kauai is last Hawaii county to pass ban on foam containers

The Kauai County Council today passed a bill banning the use and sale of polystyrene food and drink containers starting in January 2022.

Kauai was the last county in Hawaii to outlaw polystyrene foam containers. Maui and Hawaii counties already have foam bans in effect and Honolulu’s begins in January 2022.

The Kauai council voted 4-2 to pass Bill 2775.

“Today’s vote was an historic victory for human health and marine life throughout Hawaii,” said Suzanne Frazer, co-founder of B.E.A.C.H., in a news release. The nonprofit, all-volunteer group works to raise awareness of the impacts of plastic marine debris, and members have testified for polystyrene foam bans “at every hearing … at the state and county level.”

Aside from health impacts from the chemicals that make up polystyrene foam, B.E.A.C.H. said the material easily breaks into small pieces that are difficult to clean up and may be ingested by marine life.