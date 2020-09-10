Big Isle police seek help finding man wanted for questioning in sexual assault

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help locating a 59-year-old man wanted for questioning in a sexual assault case which reportedly occurred in July in the Captain Cook area.

Police said the man’s name is Sidney Hashimoto, and that he is about five feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mansur at 326-4646, ext. 301 or at brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.