University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine to temporarily stop accepting body donations

The University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine will temporarily stop accepting body donations for education and research due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii.

JABSOM made the announcement today that it will put a hold on accepting bodies for its Willed Body Program starting Monday, but it gave no end date to the pause.

“We urge donors and/or their loved ones to look for alternative arrangements at this time,” JABSOM said in a news release. “If a donor passes away during this period of closure, we ask that the donor’s loved ones or other appropriate individual(s) kindly notify us so that we may update our database. Thank you for your understanding.”

For more information, the Willed Body Program can be contacted at 692-1445 or wbdonor@hawaii.edu.