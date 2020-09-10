Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Dillenia suffruticosa, or simpoh ayer, should not be cultivated by backyard gardeners in Hawaii due to its highly invasive nature. A Branches of Botany garden column on page D3 of Sunday’s Detours section incorrectly stated the plant’s weed risk level and outlined how to grow the plant at home.