VIDEO: Nanci Kreidman, CEO of Domestic Violence Action Center, and Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants Association of Hawaii, join Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 am

Nanci Kreidman, chief executive officer of Domestic Violence Action Center, and Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants Association of Hawaii, joined Spotlight Hawaii today and answered viewer questions.

Watch via the video above and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

