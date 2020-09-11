Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Honolulu Board of Realtors reported that a survey it conducted showed almost 40% of Realtors said they had tenants unable to pay their rent in June. A story on Page B1 Tuesday misidentified the organization and mischaracterized the survey results.