Hawaii records additional coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 131 new cases statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one more coronavirus-related death and 131 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 97 fatalities and 10,588 COVID-19 cases.

No further information was immediately provided about the latest death on Oahu.

A total of 84 deaths have been on Oahu, nine on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland, according to state health officials.

State health officials have yet to count the latest coronavirus-related deaths on Hawaii island at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, where 10 residents died following an outbreak there. Health officials told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the Hilo deaths are pending verification.

The U.S. death toll is over 193,400 today.

The total new cases today included 115 on Oahu, 10 on Hawaii island and six in Maui County. As a result of updated information, two Oahu cases were removed from the tally.

As of today, 7,073 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 3,418 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 32% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Eighty-four new release cases were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 9,559 on Oahu, 572 in Hawaii County, 373 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 26 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

>> RELATED: Senators press for details on COVID-19 response at Dole School in Kalihi

Officials counted 5,350 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 131 positive cases representing 2.4% of the total tested. Of the 255,399 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.1% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 635 have required hospitalizations, with 13 new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 633 hospitalizations within the state, 561 have been on Oahu, 47 on Maui, 24 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,853 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 277 releases, Maui has seen 231 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.