Portion of Mamalahoa Highway Route 190 in South Kohala closed for next 3 hours as firefighters battle brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Portion of Mamalahoa Highway Route 190 in South Kohala closed for next 3 hours as firefighters battle brush fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 am
Hawaii island firefighters are battling a brush fire this morning in South Kohala.

Hawaii County Police Department has closed Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) between Old Saddle Road junction and Waikoloa Road in South Kohala for the next three hours as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze, according to a news release.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

