Portion of Mamalahoa Highway Route 190 in South Kohala closed for next 3 hours as firefighters battle brush fire

Hawaii island firefighters are battling a brush fire this morning in South Kohala.
Hawaii County Police Department has closed Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) between Old Saddle Road junction and Waikoloa Road in South Kohala for the next three hours as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze, according to a news release.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
No other details were immediately available.
CD MSG: Sat., Sept 12 at 10 AM. HPD reports HWY 190 is closed between Old Saddle Rd and Waikoloa Rd junctions due to a brush fire. Motorists, avoid area and use alternate routes until Fire crews have completed operations.
— COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) September 12, 2020
