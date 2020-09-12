Television and radio – Sept. 12, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One Tuscany Grand Prix qualifying
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Xfinity Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250
|8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|IndyCar Mid-Ohio, Race 1
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|NASCAR Cup Federated Auto Parts 400
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Orioles at Yankees
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Tigers at White Sox
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Astros at Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Angels at Rockies
|2 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Giants at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Giants at Padres
|3 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Kia Tigers at NC Dinos
|6:55 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|Game 5: Rockets vs. Lakers
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mystics vs. Liberty
|6 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Aces vs. Sparks
|9 a.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Aces vs. Sparks
|9 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 14
|1:30 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Arkansas State at Kansas State
|6 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Louisiana at Iowa State
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Charlotte at Appalachian State
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
|6 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Syracuse at North Carolina
|6 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Louisiana Monroe at Army
|7:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Duke at Notre Dame
|8:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|6
|Campbell at Georgia Southern
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Texas-San Antonio at Texas State
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Austin Peay at Pittsburgh
|10 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|The Citadel at South Florida
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Clemson at Wake Forest
|1:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|6
|Tulsa at South Alabama
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Western Kentucky at Louisville
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Coastal Carolina at Kansas
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|GOLF
|European Portugal Masters
|2:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA ANA Inspiration
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Safeway Open
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Champions Sanford International***
|3:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|Game 4: Golden Knights at Stars
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Bellator 246: J. Archuleta vs. P. Mix***
|7 p.m.
|PARP
|39/559
|141
|MOTORCYCLES
|MotoAmerica Superbike
|10 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|English Premier: Fulham vs. Arsenal
|1:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|English Premier: Crystal Palace plays Southampton
|3:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|English Premier: Liverpool vs. Leeds United
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Canadian: Wanderers vs. Calvary
|8:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|NWSL: Portland vs. Reign
|9:30 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|SURFING
|Tweed Coast Pro
|11 a.m.
|SURF
|NA/250
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP Kitzbuhel, WTA Istanbul semifinals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|U.S. Open, women’s final
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SUNDAY
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One Tuscany Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|IndyCar Mid-Ohio, Race 2
|7 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASEBALL
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Cubs at Brewers
|8 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Angels at Rockies
|9 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Giants at Padres
|10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Astros at Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets (if necessary)
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Wings vs. Liberty
|6 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Aces vs. Storm
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|6
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 15
|1 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Seahawks at Falcons
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Dolphins at Patriots
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Buccaneers at Saints
|10:25 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Cowboys at Rams
|2:30 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|European Portugal Masters
|2:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA ANA Inspiration
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Safeway Open
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Champions Sanford International***
|3:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|Game 4: Lightning vs. Islanders
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MOTORCYCLES
|MotoAmerica Superbike
|9 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|English Premier: West Brom vs. Leicester City
|2:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad
|3:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Spanish: Villarreal vs. Huesca
|6:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|French: PSG vs. Marseille
|8:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Mexican: Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED
|Team Reed vs. Team Ocasio
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SURFING
|Tweed Coast Pro
|11 a.m.
|SURF
|NA/250
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP Kitzbuhel, WTA Istanbul finals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|U.S. Open, men’s final
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|ATP/WTA Rome
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|SATURDAY
|MLB: Orioles at Yankees
|6:30 a.m.
|1420-AM
|NBA: Rockets vs. Lakers
|1:30
|1420-AM, 990-AM
|CFB: Georgia Tech at Florida State
|9:30 a.m.
|1500-AM
|CFB: Clemson at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM
|SUNDAY
|NFL: Packers at Vikings
|6 a.m
|1420-AM
|NFL: Chargers at Bengals
|JIP
|1420-AM
|NFL: Cowboys at Rams
|JIP
|1420-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.