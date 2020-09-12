comscore Television and radio - Sept. 12, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 12, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:59 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
AUTO RACING
Formula One Tuscany Grand Prix qualifying 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Xfinity Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 8 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
IndyCar Mid-Ohio, Race 1 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
NASCAR Cup Federated Auto Parts 400 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Orioles at Yankees 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage noon MLBN NA/208* 95
Tigers at White Sox 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Astros at Dodgers 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
Angels at Rockies 2 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Giants at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Giants at Padres 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: KBO
Kia Tigers at NC Dinos 6:55 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Game 5: Rockets vs. Lakers 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mystics vs. Liberty 6 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Aces vs. Sparks 9 a.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Aces vs. Sparks 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 14 1:30 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
Arkansas State at Kansas State 6 a.m. KHON 3 3
Louisiana at Iowa State 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Charlotte at Appalachian State 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Syracuse at North Carolina 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Louisiana Monroe at Army 7:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Duke at Notre Dame 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Georgia Tech at Florida State 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 6
Campbell at Georgia Southern 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Texas-San Antonio at Texas State 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Austin Peay at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
The Citadel at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Clemson at Wake Forest 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 6
Tulsa at South Alabama 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Western Kentucky at Louisville 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Coastal Carolina at Kansas 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
GOLF
European Portugal Masters 2:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA ANA Inspiration 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Safeway Open noon GOLF 30/216 86
Champions Sanford International*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
Game 4: Golden Knights at Stars 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 246: J. Archuleta vs. P. Mix*** 7 p.m. PARP 39/559 141
MOTORCYCLES
MotoAmerica Superbike 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
English Premier: Fulham vs. Arsenal 1:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English Premier: Crystal Palace plays Southampton
  3:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English Premier: Liverpool vs. Leeds United 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Canadian: Wanderers vs. Calvary 8:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NWSL: Portland vs. Reign 9:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
SURFING
Tweed Coast Pro 11 a.m. SURF NA/250 NA
TENNIS
ATP Kitzbuhel, WTA Istanbul semifinals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open, women’s final 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
Formula One Tuscany Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
IndyCar Mid-Ohio, Race 2 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8
BASEBALL
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Cubs at Brewers 8 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Angels at Rockies 9 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Giants at Padres 10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Astros at Dodgers 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets (if necessary) 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Wings vs. Liberty 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Aces vs. Storm 9 a.m. KITV 4 6
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 15 1 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
FOOTBALL: NFL
Seahawks at Falcons 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
Dolphins at Patriots 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Buccaneers at Saints 10:25 a.m. KHON 3 3
Cowboys at Rams 2:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European Portugal Masters 2:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA ANA Inspiration 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Safeway Open noon GOLF 30/216 86
Champions Sanford International*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
Game 4: Lightning vs. Islanders 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
MOTORCYCLES
MotoAmerica Superbike 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
English Premier: West Brom vs. Leicester City 2:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad 3:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Spanish: Villarreal vs. Huesca 6:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
French: PSG vs. Marseille 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Mexican: Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED
Team Reed vs. Team Ocasio 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SURFING
Tweed Coast Pro 11 a.m. SURF NA/250 NA
TENNIS
ATP Kitzbuhel, WTA Istanbul finals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open, men’s final 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
ATP/WTA Rome 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
SATURDAY
MLB: Orioles at Yankees 6:30 a.m. 1420-AM
NBA: Rockets vs. Lakers 1:30 1420-AM, 990-AM
CFB: Georgia Tech at Florida State 9:30 a.m. 1500-AM
CFB: Clemson at Wake Forest 1 p.m. 1420-AM
SUNDAY
NFL: Packers at Vikings 6 a.m 1420-AM
NFL: Chargers at Bengals JIP 1420-AM
NFL: Cowboys at Rams JIP 1420-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up