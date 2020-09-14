Bank of Hawaii employee in Iwilei tests positive for COVID-19

Bank of Hawaii said an employee at its Iwilei branch has tested positive for COVID-19.
The bank became aware of the positive test result today and said the employee last worked on Sept. 5, and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 to 1:30 on Saturdays. The individual had no close contact with employees or customers.
As a proactive measure, once Bank of Hawaii is notified of a potential case (and while an employee self-quarantines and consults their health care provider), the bank will hire a professional sanitization service to schedule a deep-cleaning and sanitization of the branch that may have been exposed to COVID-19. In this case, out of an abundance of caution, the Iwilei branch was professionally sanitized after hours on Sept. 7. The branch remains open for regular business hours.
