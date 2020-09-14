comscore Sign of life on Venus discovered with Hawaii telescope | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sign of life on Venus discovered with Hawaii telescope

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • COURTESY ESO / M. KORNMESSER / L. CALCADA AND NASA / JPL / CALTECH Phosphine molecules were detected in the Venusian high clouds in data from the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array. The detection of phosphine could point to extraterrestrial “aerial” life. Above, an artistic impression of Venus depicting a representation of phosphine molecules shown in inset.

An international team of scientists using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on Hawaii island has discovered the potential for life on Venus. Read more

