Restaurant Week takes new form in 2020

Restaurant Week Hawai‘i usually runs for a week in November, to promote the local restaurant industry and raise funds for the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Diamond Head. The coronavirus pandemic has forced a change of plans this year.

Instead, organizers have turned the event’s website into a different kind of promotion, Restaurant Week Hawai‘i Every Day, an open-ended program to help restaurants connect with diners.

Though we’re in the middle of a second stay-at-home order, the new program, launched in August, aims to rally customers to patronize a few favorite eateries — and maybe try something new. Right now, that happens through takeout.

At restaurantweekhawaii.com, organizers provide clickable highlights of restaurant specials that take viewers to the restaurants’ websites and social media pages. Further down the page is a long list of participating restaurants, with links that click through to more restaurant info. Visitors can also sign up on the site for email updates on the latest specials.

During the shutdown, the site is posting takeout highlights. For example:

>> XO Restaurant’s “Large Pizza” Shutdown Special: Nine dishes that all fit in a large-size pizza box; among them are beet and pumpkin roulade, sticky rice with chicken skin, four-mushroom lasagna, adobo fried chicken, kalua pork and triple cabbage, barbecue braised beef shank and butter mochi. The deal is $120 and good through Sept. 24.

>> Big City Diner Seafood Fest Family Meal Deal: The meal for four features flame-broiled salmon, panko- breaded pollock and calamari, garlic shrimp skewers, Caesar salad, haupia-mac nut bread pudding and more. It’s $79.99 and ongoing. Other meal deals, viewable on the restaurant’s Instagram page, are built around pork chops, baby back ribs and chicken wings, meatloaf and breakfast.

>> MW Restaurant: A sale of MW’s coveted baked goods runs through tomorrow. Email info@mwrestaurant.com with your name, phone number, order, and pickup date and time.

>> Hank’s Haute Dogs: Get 10% off a foie gras-topped Hankburger when ordering online. Use code RHW10.

>> Fete: The restaurant is offering 20% off takeout ordered online using the code RW2020, through Sept. 30.