Warning signs posted again in Waikiki at Kaimana Beach after shark spotted

  • Today

Warning signs were posted in Waikiki for the third day in a row after a shark was spotted in waters near Kaimana Beach.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, a six-foot-long shark was spotted feeding on a school of fish.

Multiple sharks were spotted in the same area on Monday and again on Tuesday.

