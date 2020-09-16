Warning signs posted again in Waikiki at Kaimana Beach after shark spotted

Warning signs were posted in Waikiki for the third day in a row after a shark was spotted in waters near Kaimana Beach.
According to the City and County of Honolulu, a six-foot-long shark was spotted feeding on a school of fish.
Multiple sharks were spotted in the same area on Monday and again on Tuesday.
