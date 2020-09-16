comscore Woman, 27, dies after single-vehicle crash in Waialua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 27, dies after single-vehicle crash in Waialua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
One woman has died after a single-vehicle crash early this morning in Waialua.

Honolulu police said a vehicle heading north on Kaukonahua Road at around 3:56 a.m. crossed over into oncoming traffic before veering off the roadway and rolling several times. The woman, 27, was ejected from the vehicle. Paramedics responding to the scene treated her and transported her in critical condition to a trauma center where she later died.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

This is the 38th traffic fatality of the year compared to 39 at this time last year.

