WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell gives update on economic assistance for Oahu small businesses

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 pm

  • COURTESY MAYOR KIRK CALDWELL / FACEBOOK

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will announce updates to the City and County of Honolulu’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund during a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. today.

Caldwell will be joined at the Blaisdell Center by Office of Economic Development executive director Ed Hawkins, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union president/CEO Vince Otsuka and Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i president/CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara.

Watch the briefing via the video above, or go to Mayor Caldwell’s Facebook page.

