WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell gives update on economic assistance for Oahu small businesses

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will announce updates to the City and County of Honolulu’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund during a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. today.
Caldwell will be joined at the Blaisdell Center by Office of Economic Development executive director Ed Hawkins, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union president/CEO Vince Otsuka and Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i president/CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara.
Watch the briefing via the video above, or go to Mayor Caldwell’s Facebook page.
