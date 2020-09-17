Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A James Clerk Maxwell Telescope instrument used to make the 2017 discovery of the toxic gas phosphine in clouds above the surface of Venus has been retired. Information was inaccurate in “Off the News” on Page A10 Tuesday.

>> Hawaii Gas’ chief financial officer Joanne Barradas is a certified CPA with a 25-year career, including 10 years as a transformational finance leader at regulated companies for electricity generation and gas distribution. Her job description during the 10-year period was wrong on Page B4 Tuesday.