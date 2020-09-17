comscore Television and radio - Sept. 17, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Sept. 17, 2020

On the air
TV
Today
Auto racing
UNOH 200 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB        
Red Sox at Marlins 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Dodgers at Rockies 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: KBO        
Giants at Twins 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs      
Heat vs. Celtics 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA Playoffs      
Mercury vs. Lynx 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Sun vs. Sparks 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
CYCLING        
Tour de France 12:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Bengals at Browns 2:20 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 98
GOLF        
U.S. Open 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S. Open 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS      
Lightning vs. Islanders 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER        
French: Marseille vs. Saint-Etienne 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
College women: Virginia at Duke noon ACCN NA/251* NA
College women: Notre Dame at Florida State 2 p.m. ACCN NA/251* NA
TENNIS        
ATP/WTA Rome 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN      
The Citadel vs. Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ACCN NA/251* NA
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING        
Food City 300 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
CYCLING        
Tour de France 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB        
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Nationals at Marlins 11 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Nationals at Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Dodgers at Rockies 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Rangers at Angels 3 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Mariners 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: KBO        
Twins at Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs      
Nuggets vs. Lakers 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE        
Campbell at Coastal Carolina 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF        
U.S. Open 3:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S. Open 10 a.m. KHN 8 8
PURE Insurance Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER        
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 8:25 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
French: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nimes 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
College women: Baylor at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m ESPNU NA/221* 73
College women: Miss. St. at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Celtics 1 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NFL: Bengals at Browns 2:20 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. 990-AM
FRIDAY
MLB: Yankees at Red Sox 12:40 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA: Nuggets vs. Lakers 3 p.m. 1420-AM

