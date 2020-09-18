Honolulu bar shut down, 2 arrested

The Honolulu Police Department’s Facebook page says its officers and Honolulu Liquor Commission investigators arrested and cited multiple people at an Ala Moana area bar early this morning for alleged violations of the COVID-19 emergency order.

Brix and Bones Sports bar on Hopaka Street was shut down for operating despite city orders to remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak in Honolulu.

Two individuals who had returned from out-of-state travel were arrested for multiple violations, police said. Seven others were cited, according to the information posted.

The police arrest log shows that, around 2 a.m, police arrested two woman in their 20s for allegedly violating emergency rules, and both were released on bail.

HPD said the sports bar had been cited for being open during mandatory closure before.

“Under the current Emergency Order, only essential businesses are allowed to be open and bars, such as Brix and Bones, are non-essential,” Melissa Pampulov, information specialist for the Honolulu Liquor Commission, said in an email.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell closed bars in Honolulu in late July, but that order has been extended multiple times. Caldwell’s latest order, which lasts until next Wednesday, lists “essential businesses” that are allowed to operate but excludes bars.

Pampulov said the bar was cited for a violating a Condition of License and for having inadequate lighting on the premises.

The state Department of Health reported late July that Brix and Bones was associated with a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Representatives from the sports bar were not immediately available for comment.