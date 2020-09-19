comscore 2 dead, 1 missing in Greek flooding; 600 others rescued | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  Waves break on a seaside tavern during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said.

  Seawater from crashing waves cover a road at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece. Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered several islands off the western coast of Greece Friday, causing power outages and road closures, as authorities in nearby mainland areas remained on alert.

ATHENS, GREECE >> A storm pounded parts of central Greece, creating flooding today that killed two people, left 1 missing and forced emergency workers to rescue more than 600 people.

Authorities identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home in the region of Thessaly and a 63-year-old shepherd swept away by rising floodwaters. They also said a woman who is missing ignored instructions by firefighters and police not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river.

The country’s firefighting service said Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads.

Greece’s train operator, Trainose, said service linking southern and northern Greece was suspended.

Water from a river that burst its banks damaged at least two bridges and several buildings, including the local health center in the Thessaly town of Mouzaki, which collapsed. Parts of the stricken area were without electricity.

The storm is projected to move on to the Greek islands, including Crete, shortly.

