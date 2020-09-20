City clerk at Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center tests positive for COVID-19

A city Department of Customer Services licensing clerk has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee, who is in self-quarantine, works at the Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center, which has been closed to the public for in-person visits since Aug. 27 and is slated to remain closed through at least Sept. 23 due to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s stay-at-home orders.

The city said the employee was last at work on Sept. 16 and that it had determined that there was no exposure risk to the public due to this confirmed positive case.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said in a statement. “We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of our employees as well the public as we prepare to reopen.”