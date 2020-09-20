Hawaii sees 77 new COVID-19 infections; Big Isle officials report another nursing home death

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 77 new COVID-19 infections statewide, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 11,403 cases.

The official statewide death remained at 120 today. However, Hawaii County officials said today that the Hilo Medical Center recorded another coronavirus-related death of a Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home resident, bringing the total number of fatalities on the Big Island to 24, all but two of them at the Hilo nursing home.

A total of 69 nursing home residents and 30 employees have tested positive for the virus, according to Avalon Healthcare, the veterans home’s managing company. The home had 89 residents before the coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

A team of health care professionals from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a detailed and sometimes scathing assessment of the sanitary conditions and procedures at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

In response to the report, U.S. Sen Brian Schatz issued a statement today, saying, “This report makes clear that Avalon did not take the steps necessary to protect its residents and staff. We have known all along that nursing homes and their residents were particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, so it is infuriating to see that basic infection control practices were not in place months after the pandemic began. Avalon must take immediate action to address the recommendations of this report to ensure the safety of the veterans and staff at the State Veterans Home.”

State health officials have not verified the cause of death for all the fatalities reported by Hawaii County. The state Health Department’s official death toll include 95 on Oahu, nine on Maui, 15 on Hawaii island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. death toll was nearly 199,500 today.

The new infection cases in Hawaii today included 71 on Oahu, five in Hawaii County, and one in Maui County.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,289 on Oahu, 644 in Hawaii County, 385 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 6,524 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 4,759 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 40% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 137 new release cases today.

Officials counted 1,678 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 77 positive results representing 4.6% of the total tested.

Of the 281,418 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 730 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 728 hospitalizations in the state, 646 have been on Oahu, 48 on Maui, 33 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 3,992 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 453 releases, Maui has seen 258 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.

