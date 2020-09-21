Hawaii Kai residents asked to conserve water after high weekend usage

The Board of Water Supply is asking Hawaii Kai customers from Keahole Street to the Hawaii Kai Golf Course to conserve water through Thursday.

“Water usage was exceptionally high over this past weekend,” BWS said in a release. In order to restore reservoir capacity, residents are asked to use water for essential needs only.

The BWS is asking customers to limit water use to cooking, drinking and personal sanitation needs until storage water levels have recovered.

The water board is also notifying large water users, including parks, schools, shopping centers and large residential buildings to ask for their cooperation in conserving water this week.

BWS will announce updates through social media and the city’s HNL.info app.