Hawaii reports 56 new coronavirus infections statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 56 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 11,459 cases.

It is the second day in a row that the statewide count fell below 100. On Sunday, officials reported 77 new cases.

The new infection cases in Hawaii today included 49 on Oahu and seven in Hawaii County.

The official statewide death toll remained unchanged at 120 today but it is expected to climb significantly since the state Health Department has not yet verified the cause of death in most of the reported fatalities at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

On Sunday, Hilo Medical Center officials reported two more fatalities at the nursing home, raising the facility’s pandemic death toll to 24. A total of 26 people with COVID-19 have died on the Big Island, all but two of whom were residents of the nursing home, according to the medical center.

A total of 70 nursing home residents and 32 employees have tested positive for the virus, according to Avalon Healthcare, the veterans home’s managing company. The home had 89 residents before the coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

The Health Department’s official death toll as of today includes 95 on Oahu, 15 on Hawaii island, and nine on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is expected to surpass 200,000 this week.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,338 on Oahu, 651 in Hawaii County, 385 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 6,451 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 4,888 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 43% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 129 new release cases today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 735 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations — four on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today, health officials said.

On the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” Facebook Live show this morning, Gov. David Ige said the downward trend in new COVID-19 cases was encouraging, although it has not happened as fast as he had hoped.

