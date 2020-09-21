Tropical Storm Lowell forms in Eastern Pacific

A tropical storm has formed this morning about 2,400 miles east-southeast of Hilo on Hawaii island and about 450 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja, Calif., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Lowell has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The movement is expected to continue through Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the west on Wednesday night.

National Weather Service officials said models show Lowell will remain a tropical storm for the next five days, and that they are keeping an eye on it, but that it’s too soon to tell if there will be any impacts to the Hawaiian isles.