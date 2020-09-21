Television and radio – Sept. 21, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Phillies/Nationals or Yankees Blue Jays
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rockies/Giants or Astros/Mariners
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Samsung Lions at NC Dinos
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Saints at Raiders
|2 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Saints at Raiders
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP FINALS
|Game 2: Stars vs. Lightning
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Fenerbahce vs. Hatayspor
|6:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Mexican: Tijuana vs. Juárez
|3 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA Rome; ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros Qualifying
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros Qualifying
|10 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Phillies at Nationals
|9 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Phillies at Nationals
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95 Yankees at Blue Jays
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Rangers at Diamondbacks
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Angels at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Athletics at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Athletics at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: KBO
|SK Wyverns at LG Twins
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
|Lakers vs. Nuggets
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS
|Lynx vs. Storm
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Sun vs. Aces
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Payne’s Valley Cup
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Libertadores: Est. de Merida vs. Nacional
|12:05 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Libertadores: L.D.U. Quito vs. Sao Paulo
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros qual. round 1
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros qual. round 2
|10 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|NFL: Saints at Raiders
|2:20 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays
|12:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Nuggets
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7FM
|MLB: Rockies at Giants
|3:15 p.m.
|1500-AM
