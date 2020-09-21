comscore Television and radio - Sept. 21, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 21, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB        
Phillies/Nationals or Yankees Blue Jays noon MLBN NA/208* 95
Rockies/Giants or Astros/Mariners 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: KBO        
Samsung Lions at NC Dinos 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Saints at Raiders 2 p.m. KITV 4 4
Saints at Raiders 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP FINALS        
Game 2: Stars vs. Lightning 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER        
Turkish: Fenerbahce vs. Hatayspor 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Mexican: Tijuana vs. Juárez 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS        
ATP/WTA Rome; ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros Qualifying
  midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros Qualifying  
  10 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB        
Phillies at Nationals 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Phillies at Nationals noon MLBN NA/208*
95 Yankees at Blue Jays 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Rangers at Diamondbacks 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Angels at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Athletics at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Athletics at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: KBO        
SK Wyverns at LG Twins 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS    
Lakers vs. Nuggets 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS    
Lynx vs. Storm 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Sun vs. Aces 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF        
Payne’s Valley Cup 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER        
Libertadores: Est. de Merida vs. Nacional 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Libertadores: L.D.U. Quito vs. Sao Paulo 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS        
ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros qual. round 1
  midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
ATP Hamburg; WTA Strasbourg; Roland Garros qual. round 2
  10 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
NFL: Saints at Raiders 2:20 p.m. 1500-AM
 
TUESDAY
MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 12:30 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Nuggets 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7FM
MLB: Rockies at Giants 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM

Looking Back

