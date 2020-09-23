Ige’s latest emergency proclamation OKs pre-travel COVID-19 testing and extends travel quarantine, evictions ban

Gov. David Ige today signed a new emergency proclamation that extends Hawaii’s COVID-19 emergency period through the end of October and officially authorizes a pre-arrivals testing program that would ease travel restrictions for some travelers.

The proclamation also extends through Oct . 31 a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers to Hawaii that’s been in place since March 26.

However, starting Oct. 15, Ige’s new order says that “travelers who, upon entry into the state, provide written confirmation from a state approved COVID-19 testing facility of a negative test result from a test administered to the traveler within 72 hours from the final leg of departure, will be exempt from the mandatory quarantine.”

The interisland quarantine for travelers arriving in the counties of Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Kalawao (Kalaupapa) remains in place; however, Ige’s proclamation allows counties to adopt a negative test exception process allowing travelers to bypass the interisland quarantine.

Travel to Hawaii, which plummeted 98% in July and was down 65% for the first seven months of the year, is not expected to return to 2019 levels anytime soon. Other restrictions continue to hurt local businesses and unemployment remains high.

Ige’s order also extends a prohibition on evictions for non-payment of rent until Oct. 31. He also extended expiration dates of expired/expiring state IDs and driver’s licenses until Oct. 31.

The order also mandates that “all persons must wear masks in compliance with the county orders, rules and directives approved by the governor.”