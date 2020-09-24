WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to discuss status of program to stem spread of COVID-19 among homeless population

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is scheduled to discuss the status of the city’s Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage (POST) program, which started in April to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among homeless population, at 12 p.m. today at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Beach Park.
Other speakers will include Honolulu Police Department Lieutenant Joseph O’Neal and Office of Housing Executive Director Marc Alexander.
Watch the briefing via the video above, or go to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Facebook page.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.