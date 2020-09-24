Attendance restrictions eased

TOKYO >> Nippon Professional Baseball and the J. League are happy that more fans are now able to attend their games.
On Saturday, Japan’s government eased restrictions to allow large-scale venues such as stadiums to fill to half-capacity. Large stadiums in Japan seat between 30,000 and 48,000 spectators.
Events were previously capped at 5,000 people.
Larger crowds will make social distancing more difficult, so a medical panel instituted by the leagues is promoting the importance of wearing masks. It also recommends refraining from cheering and shouting, which it says will curb the spread of droplets.
The panel has also advised the leagues to seriously consider whether to continue selling alcohol.
