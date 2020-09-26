comscore Alps surprised by early snowfall, Swiss town sees new record | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Alps surprised by early snowfall, Swiss town sees new record

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A woman walks across the snowy terrace of the mountain station at Osterfelderkopf in the Wettersteingebirge after the first snow in Garmisch-Patenkirchen, Germany.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A woman walks across the snowy terrace of the mountain station at Osterfelderkopf in the Wettersteingebirge after the first snow in Garmisch-Patenkirchen, Germany.

  • LAURENT GILLIERON/KEYSTONE VIA AP Fresh snow is visible on the slopes of the Moleson mountain near the still green pastures at Moleson in Gruyere, Switzerland.

    LAURENT GILLIERON/KEYSTONE VIA AP

    Fresh snow is visible on the slopes of the Moleson mountain near the still green pastures at Moleson in Gruyere, Switzerland.

BERLIN >> Parts of Switzerland, Austria and Germany were surprised by unseasonably early snowfall overnight, after a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy precipitation.

The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, experienced 25 centimeters (almost 10 inches) of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.

Authorities were out in force across mountainous regions in the two Alpine nations to clear roads blocked by snow and ice.

In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 550 meters (1,805 feet) above sea level.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Here’s why tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
Looking Back

Scroll Up