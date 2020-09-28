65-year-old man, 11-year-old girl hurt in tractor-trailer crash on Pali Highway

Two people — a 65-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl — were transported to a local trauma center today in serious condition after a motor vehicle crash on the Pali Highway involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles.

Honolulu police shut down the Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali for about an hour while crews cleaned up the area.

The City and County of Honolulu issued a traffic alert just after 2:15 p.m. today advising motorists the Honolulu-bound lanes of the highway were being contra-flowed and to drive with caution. The highway reopened in both directions just before 3:30 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said three ambulances with more than a half-dozen paramedics responded to the Castle junction intersection at Pali Highway and Kamehameha Highway, where they treated the man and girl before taking them separately to the hospital.

Another eight people were evaluated at the scene; all refused treatment.