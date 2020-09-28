Television and radio – Sept. 28, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TV
|TODAY
|BASEBALL: KBO
|SK Wyverns at NC Dinos
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Chiefs at Ravens
|2:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP FINALS
|Game 6: Lightning vs. Stars
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|TENNIS
|French Open
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open
|11 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, WILD CARD
|Astros at Twins
|8 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|White Sox at Athletics
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Blue Jays at Rays
|11 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Yankees at Indians
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: wnba playoffs
|Sun vs. Aces
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BOWLING: PBa league
|Division Finals
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|RUGBY: Super league
|Salford Red Devils vs. Warrington Wolves
|6:25 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Wigan Warriors vs. St. Helens
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|French Open
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open, round 2
|11 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open, round 2
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Chiefs at Ravens
|2:15 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB Wild Card: White Sox at Athletics
|9 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB Wild Card: Yankees at Indians
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
