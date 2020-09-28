comscore Television and radio - Sept. 28, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 28, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 am
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
BASEBALL: KBO        
SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Chiefs at Ravens 2:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP FINALS        
Game 6: Lightning vs. Stars 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
TENNIS        
French Open midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open 11 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, WILD CARD    
Astros at Twins 8 a.m. KITV 4 4
White Sox at Athletics 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Blue Jays at Rays 11 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Yankees at Indians 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: wnba playoffs      
Sun vs. Aces 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BOWLING: PBa league    
Division Finals 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
RUGBY: Super league      
Salford Red Devils vs. Warrington Wolves 6:25 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Wigan Warriors vs. St. Helens 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS        
French Open midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open, round 2 11 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
French Open, round 2 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Chiefs at Ravens 2:15 p.m. 1500-AM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB Wild Card: White Sox at Athletics 9 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB Wild Card: Yankees at Indians 1 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM

