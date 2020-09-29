2 new COVID-19 deaths and 87 new coronavirus infections in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 87 new infections statewide, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 134 deaths and 12,290 cases.

No further details were immediately available about the latest deaths on Oahu.

The Health Department has yet to officially count more than a dozen of the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, which has been the site of a major COVID-19 cluster. Hilo Medical Center has reported that 26 of the Big Island’s 28 coronavirus-related deaths have been residents of the nursing home. The state has only verified coronavirus as a factor in 15 deaths from that island.

>> RELATED STORY: Hawaii family shares struggle dealing with Hilo veterans home

The state’s official death toll as of today is 134. In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the state’s official death toll includes 109 on Oahu, and nine on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. death toll is more than 205,000 today.

Today’s new infection cases include 80 on Oahu, three on the Big Island, two in Maui County, and two cases diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,106 on Oahu, 703 in Hawaii County, 390 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 32 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 1,900 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,256 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 83% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 41 new releases today.

On Saturday, health officials significantly decreased it’s count of active infections, saying, “The Department of Health has been focused on redesigning procedures to maximize effectiveness of COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing including making a variety of changes to data systems allowing them to be more automated, and to improve timeliness of data entry and validation. Isolation release data completeness was the focus of recent efforts, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases currently reported as released from isolation, from 5,397 to 10126.”

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,239 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 598 releases, Maui has seen 363 patients released. Kauai has two active infections.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 832 have required hospitalizations, with 13 new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 830 hospitalizations in the state, 733 have been on Oahu, 55 on Maui, 41 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

According to state health figures today, there are 147 COVID-19 patients in general beds at Hawaii hospitals, 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 12 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Officials counted 1,550 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 87 positive results representing 5.6% of the total tested.

Of the 296,414 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.1% have been positive. Of the 56,257 total surge tests conducted recently on Oahu, 342, or less than 1%, were positive.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening. As of today, Honolulu has six straight days under both benchmarks.