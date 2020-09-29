UHPA endorses Blangiardi for Honolulu mayor

Mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi today picked up the endorsement of the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, the union which represents faculty members.

Former television executive Blangiardi, 74, is running against insurance executive Amemiya, 54, for Honolulu mayor in the November general election.

UHPA regularly endorses candidates in the gubernatorial and state legislative races but does not typically endorse mayoral candidates. UHPA said its decision was based on the faculty-driven political endorsement committee and confirmed by the full UHPA board.

“The UHPA feels strongly that Rick can best meet the needs not only for Honolulu but for the faculty of the University of Hawaii as well,” said Christian Fern, UHPA’s executive director in a news release.

Blangiardi, a past recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, and a member of the prestigious University of Hawaii Sports Circle of Honor, said the endorsement was truly significant to him, and that he humbly accepted it.

“My relationship with the University of Hawaii goes back decades from attending as a student-athlete, to coaching football for five seasons, to serving as executive director of ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue, and director and past president of the Na Koa Football Club,” said Blangiardi in a statement. “I could not be more proud to forever be a part of the University of Hawaii ohana and am honored to have their endorsement in this year’s pivotal mayoral race. The University of Hawaii is an extraordinary statewide higher education system and I believe, has a vital role in helping to create economic diversity as we work towards recovering from the devastating impacts of COVID-19.”

The UHPA has been the exclusive bargaining agent for all faculty members of the university since Nov. 1, 1974.