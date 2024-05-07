Man, 78, is Hawaii island’s 17th traffic fatality this year

A 78-year-old man has died after a solo car crash this afternoon on Mamalahoa Highway in North Kona, according to a statement from Hawaii island police.

Police have identified him as Jeffrey Lawrence Gross, 78, of Papaikou. Gross was a passenger in the car.

Officers responded to a 12:23 p.m. call Tuesday for a crash near the 31.5-mile marker of the highway.

Police said a silver 2014 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on the highway when it veered off the right shoulder, hurtled down an embankment, and turned over.

Paramedics took both him and the driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman from Papaikou, to Kona Community Hospital.

Police said Gross later died from his injuries at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m. The woman, whose condition was not listed, remains at the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

Witnesses are asked to contact officer Ansel Robinson at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or email ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police said this is the 17th traffic fatality on Hawaii island this year compared to eight at the same time last year.