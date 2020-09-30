Hilo man charged with firearm, drug offenses following traffic stop

Hawaii island police have arrested and charged a man with firearm and drug-related offenses following a traffic stop in Hilo last weekend.

On Sunday, South Hilo patrol officers stopped Omar Kesment New on Kilaha Street, where he was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant. During the stop, officers also noticed New wearing an empty firearm holster, and that he had drug paraphernalia in his car.

After executing a search warrant, police found a loaded, 40-caliber, semiautomatic pistol with no serial numbers in the car with two illegal, high-capacity magazines, 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, a smoking pipe, and 2.4 grams of marijuana.

New was charged with four counts of prohibited ownership/possession, two counts of prohibited weapon, firearm on highway, place to keep ammunition, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, promoting a detrimental drug to the third degree, and manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining a firearm part to assemble a firearm having no serial number.

New’s Bail was set at $167,000, and his initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday in South Hilo District Court.