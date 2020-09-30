comscore Teachers union seeks to extend virtual learning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Teachers union seeks to extend virtual learning

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
The Hawaii State Teachers Association is advocating for public schools to continue virtual learning at least through the end of the year, citing discrepancies between reopening metrics being used by the state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HSTA said it is urging the Board of Education, which is meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, to hold off on reopening schools because the DOH is “willing to allow 10 times as many cases in the community as the CDC” in its guidelines.

“We empathize for all parents and students who really want to be in school again, but the most important thing is the health and safety of our keiki, students and staff,” said HSTA state president Corey Rosenlee.

