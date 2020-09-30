4 University of Hawaii football players test positive for coronavirus; Team activities suspended

The University of Hawaii football has temporarily suspended all team-related activities at the school’s athletic complex after four football players received positive test results for the coronavirus, school officials announced.

Officials said all four players are asymptomatic, in isolation, and “being cared for by the university.” The officials said the Hawaii Department of Health has been notified.

The Rainbow Warriors were tested on Tuesday.

The Warriors were in their fifth practice — the first in full pads — when they were notified of the positive results. Last week, the Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, would begin the league’s season on Oct. 24. The schedule has yet to be released.

UH officials said the “impacted” areas are closed and will be cleaned and disinfected.

“The pause covers all student-athletes who are currently coming to campus and the employees who may have come into contact with them,” the school wrote in the announcement.