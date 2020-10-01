Japan’s military hopes to woo young recruits with free tuition

TOKYO >> Japan’s Defense Ministry is requesting a budget to finance university tuition for fixed-term Self-Defense Forces members who commit to continuing their service after completing their terms.

The SDF is Japan’s combined ground, maritime and air military forces.

The ministry’s new policy is aimed at recruiting more young people who can serve on the front lines in times of emergency.

Fixed-term SDF members, recruits ages 18 to 32, serve for an extendable term of two to three years. For those who commit to becoming “ready reserve” members, university entrance fees and tuition will be fully covered. At times of emergency, these members could be dispatched to the scene of large-scale disasters.

Members who register as “reserve” will receive partial funding for their fees and tuition. They will provide logistical support and guard bases during emergencies.

The ministry hopes to receive funding to pay for the education of about 100 members. It is making the request in its preliminary budget for fiscal 2021.

Of the 15,548 members who joined the SDF in fiscal 2019, nearly half are fixed-term members. At the end of the fiscal year, there were a total of 21,364 fixed-term members.

With so many large-scale disasters impacting Japan in recent years, the need for ready reserve and reserve SDF members is growing. Yet due to a decline in the population of young people, for six consecutive years the numbers of new recruits have been smaller than anticipated.

As of the end of fiscal 2018, the number of ready reserve members hit only 53% of the ministry’s target goal, while the number of reserve members was 71% of what was anticipated.