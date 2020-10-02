Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa to be contraflowed for shoreline repair work

The northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa will be closed, starting Monday morning, for two weeks of shoreline repair work on the makai side, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

State officials have scheduled the closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Monday to Friday on the stretch from Kualoa Regional Park to Kaaawa Valley Road. This extended schedule will allow the work to be done in two instead of three weeks, officials said.

Motorists will be contraflowed in the southbound lane, as directed by flaggers on each end of the closure.

Officials said the shoulder repair work will “reset the shoreline protection measures following the high surf season.”

Special duty police officers will assist with traffic control on-site. First responders and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect extra travel time in the area.