New infectious disease unit at Queen’s completed to prepare for more COVID-19 cases

The Queen’s Health Systems announced today the completion of a new infectious disease unit at Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl.

Queen’s said it constructed the unit, which has 24 patient rooms, in preparation of incoming COVID-19 cases in Hawaii. The unit will be located on the ninth floor, on the Diamond Head Wing of the Queen Emma Tower.

The “Advanced Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Disease Unit” is modeled after “containment units” and will “set the standard in airborne and infectious disease control and treatment,” Queen’s said in a news release.

“Queen’s is prepared to assume a pivotal leadership role in our state as we live, work, and care for patients in this COVID-19 environment. Redesigning this space allows us to contain and treat patients with the virus in a safe environment. We must be prepared to deal with infectious diseases as we reopen Hawaii for tourism,” said Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of Queen’s Health Systems.

The unit will open Oct. 5 and will include:

>> Negative pressure technologies, including Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms (AIIRs) and High Energy Particulate Arrestors (HEPAs)

>> Continuous UV disinfection capability

>> “Double filter” entrance and exit ways

>> Increased sanitization areas for physicians and staff

>> ICU-capable head walls with extra outlets for higher level of care

>> Antimicrobial computer equipment

>> Video cameras and telehealth technology

Similar upgrades will be made to other parts of the medical center.