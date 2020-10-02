comscore Shark warning signs go up again at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shark warning signs go up again at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shark warning signs were seen at Kaimana Beach, Sept. 25, in Waikiki as several sandbar sharks fed on schools of baitfish a few dozen yards from shore. Sharking warning signs have once again been posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, as they have been pretty much all week.

Ocean Safety officials posted an alert early this afternoon, saying two to three, 4-foot sharks were sighted about 25 yards offshore, feeding on a bait ball of fish today.

Shark warning signs and alerts for Kaimana Beach have been issued since Sunday this week. On Tuesday morning, a trio of sharks was sighted feeding on the bait ball, and three were seen again on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Officials said today’s sighting is the continuation of an ongoing situation for the past few weeks.

Sharks have been spotted feeding off of the bait ball, and shark warning signs have been posted off and on at Kaimana Beach, since about mid-September, oftentimes for consecutive days.

The public is being informed of the sharks via PA announcements and jet ski patrols. Officials said they will re-evaluate the situation in another two hours.

