Lt. Gov. Josh Green reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths and 70 new infections statewide

Lt. Gov. Josh Green reported today that Hawaii has recorded three more coronavirus-related deaths and 70 new infections statewide, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 156 deaths and 12,804 cases.

The state Health Department confirmed the 70 new cases but posted conflicting information on the total number of deaths on two different department websites. One of the sites posted that there were three more deaths on Maui.

No further details on the deaths were immediately release, including when the Maui deaths occurred.

On Saturday, state health officials recorded 11 fatalities but said eight of the deaths occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15, and were just recently validated as COVID-19-related.

As of Saturday, the Health Department had yet to officially count more than a dozen of the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, which has been the site of a major COVID-19 cluster.

Hawaii County, separately today, reported the first COVID-19 death at the Live Care Center in Hilo, the second nursing home in the area to be experiencing a major cluster of virus cases. The latest death brings the island’s reported coronavirus death toll to 30, with 27 of the fatalities among residents of the veterans home. However, the state’s official death toll included only 15 Hawaii island fatalities as of Saturday.

In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official death toll includes 128 on Oahu, and 12 on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. death toll is nearly 210,000 today.

Today’s new infection cases include 53 on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, and two on Maui, officials said.

On Saturday, the state reported 43 new infections on the Big Island. Hawaii County officials said today that the high increase of new cases on the island was mostly due to clusters at the University of Nations in Kona and the Life Care Center in Hilo. They said the county and the state Health Department are working with both facilities to ensure that the virus is contained and to provide care for the infected individuals.

County officials also said the outbreak demonstrates the need for following the preventive polices such as face coverings, distancing, and avoiding social gatherings.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,505 on Oahu, 810 in Hawaii County, 396 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 34 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 2,202 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,446 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 82% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 31 new releases today.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,393 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 633 releases, Maui has seen 363 patients released. Kauai has one active case.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 885 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations — two each on Oahuand the Big Island — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 887 hospitalizations in the state, 786 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 44 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Earlier today, Green released the prelimnary coronavirus tally numbers said in a Facebook post and said there are 128 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Hawaii.

This breaking news story will be updated.