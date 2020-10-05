Man, 31, seriously injured in Chinatown stabbing

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after an apparent stabbing to his upper torso in Chinatown.
Paramedics from Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on North King Street near the Tong Fat Building. The man was given life-saving treatment and taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
