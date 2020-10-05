Police searching for suspect who shot man in Kalihi

Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was shot in his arm and leg while in a car this morning in Kalihi, leaving him in serious condition.
Paramedics from Emergency Medical Services administered life-saving treatments to the man at about 11 a.m. this morning on Auld Lane. The man was apparently shot in the right arm and left leg while laying in a car and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
The prior circumstances leading up to the man’s injuries remain unknown.
