Bicyclist, 55, dies after being hit by truck in McCully-Moiliili bike lane

A 55-year-old man died after being struck by a pickup truck this morning while riding a bicycle in the South King Street bike lane, Honolulu police said.

At about 8:45 a.m., a 41-year-old man driving a Ford truck on Poha Lane was attempting to make a left turn onto South King Street in McCully when he struck the bicyclist, who was traveling westbound in the bike lane, police said.

The man was not wearing a helmet and was taken by Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital in critical condition, with possible head injuries, according to police. He later died from his injuries.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

Police closed the left two lanes on King Street, including the bike lane, at the intersection at about 10:15 a.m., and reopened them about an hour and a half later.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Police said this is the 41st traffic-related fatality for Oahu, so far, this year. The Hawaii Department of Transportation has counted two other bicycle-related fatalities, so far this year, that also occurred on Oahu.