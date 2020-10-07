comscore VIDEO: Gov. Ige to discuss pre-travel testing for Hawaii visitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Gov. Ige to discuss pre-travel testing for Hawaii visitors

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:22 pm

  • GOV. DAVID IGE / FACEBOOK

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARDVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige speaks during a press conference at the Honolulu airport today.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARDVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige speaks during a press conference at the Honolulu airport today.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARDVERTISER.COM Lt. Gov. Josh Green speaks during a press conference at the Honolulu airport today.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARDVERTISER.COM

    Lt. Gov. Josh Green speaks during a press conference at the Honolulu airport today.

Gov. David Ige discussed the new pre-travel COVID-19 testing program set to launch this month and other comprehensive safety measures during a press conference today at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Ige was joined by Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, state health director Dr. Libby Char and Hawaii Tourism Authority president and CEO John DeFries.

Watch a replay of the press conference via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

