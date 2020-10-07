VIDEO: Gov. Ige to discuss pre-travel testing for Hawaii visitors

Gov. David Ige discussed the new pre-travel COVID-19 testing program set to launch this month and other comprehensive safety measures during a press conference today at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Ige was joined by Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, state health director Dr. Libby Char and Hawaii Tourism Authority president and CEO John DeFries.

Watch a replay of the press conference via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.