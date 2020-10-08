City reminds public of COVID-19 rules prior to reopening of Oahu campsites

With permitted camping resuming Friday on Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu is reminding the public that gatherings are limited to five people, regardless of their household situation.

City campgrounds open Friday, but under Tier 1 of the city’s four-tiered matrix to safely reopen the city during COVID-19, which only allows five people per campsite.

The city said in a news release today that the Department of Parks and Recreation is adjusting outdated information on permit printouts to reflect the change. Ten people are allowed per campsite under normal campsite rules, and while those are superseded by Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency orders, permit printouts may still say that 10 people are allowed.

Also, the capacity of city campgrounds has been reduced to accommodate social distancing rules. There are currently 16 campgrounds and 108 campsites available to the public.

The city also said that a separate canopy permit is not required for those with valid camping permits.