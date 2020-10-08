FBI raids Big Isle public access TV station offices

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation today raided the offices of Na Leo TV, which is the operator of Public Educational and Governmental (PEG) Access channels for Hawaii island.

FBI spokesman Jason White said the FBI executed a search warrant, but the agency would not release any further information.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said via email.

Na Leo TV assistant general manager and head of marketing Micah Alameda confirmed in an emailed news release that the raid occurred, and that Na Leo “staff and management are fully cooperating.”

“We have no further comment or information at this time,” the email said.

Na Leo has canceled its “Puna Candidates’ Forum,” which had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight.

“We are working with the Mainstreet Pahoa Association to reschedule this broadcast,” Alameda said.